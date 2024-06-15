‘Had some commonality’: Fresno arson suspect wanted

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators from the Fresno Fire Department are asking for the public’s help to catch an arson suspect.

They believe 32-year-old Ramona Leal is responsible for four separate arson fires at homes throughout Fresno. They say a main factor in the discovery of the woman’s identity, was handwritten notes left at each crime scene.

“The series of fires that we found had some commonality between them. Which was a handwritten note posted on the exterior of the structure prior to them being set on fire,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Jay Tracy of Fresno Fire.

Tracy says Leal started fires at homes on West Avalon, North Glenn, North Orchard, and South Lily Avenues over the last several weeks.

He says she used gasoline in each fire set.

“There were people actually in each of these residences that she set on fire,” he revealed.

Tracy says they’re just thankful nobody was seriously injured or killed, and adds fortunately, through the connection of the notes, fingerprints at two of the scenes, good information, and collaboration, they were able to establish Leal as their primary suspect.

“I’ve got some great investigators but we also have some great resources over at Fresno PD, and with the California Department of Justice that we’ve utilized to help us identify this person.”

Now, there’s a warrant for Leal’s arrest for multiple suspected felonies.

“The charges she faces right now, there’s two, two different felonies. There’s one for igniting the structure that’s inhabited and one for utilizing an accelerant,” Tracy said.

He says it’s likely more felony charges could come as the investigation progresses.

As for Leal, the 32-year-old has no prior criminal history and no known motive for the fires.

If you know anything about any of the incidents or Leal’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Fresno Fire investigators.

