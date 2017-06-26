Hacking Group 'Anonymous' Claims NASA Will Announce Alien Life Soon

The worldwide hacking group Anonymous claimed NASA will soon reveal the existence of life on other planets, according to a June 20 video released on a YouTube channel affiliated with the group.

A hooded figure wearing the group’s signature Guy Fawkes mask read their statements on camera.

“According to experts, it is no longer a question of if there is life on other planets, but when we will find it,” the figure said. “Many astronomers have seen the development of intelligent life as an inevitable occurrence, given proper environmental conditions on a planet and even though such beings would not be identical to humans, we should expect to find significant parallels.”

Anonymous made a name for themselves after they hacked the Church of Scientology website in 2008. Anonymous members have previously been charged with cyber-stalking, computer hacking and fraud by the FBI.

“The act of saying you are, means you are,” said Gregg Housh, a former "hacktivist" of Anonymous, as reported by ABC News. “That’s how little control anyone has over the brand.”

Housh said that some of Anonymous’s goals are to fight censorship and preserve freedom of speech.

Anonymous drew its conclusions for the video partly on the ideas of Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Zurbuchen made his comments at “Advances in the Search for Life,” a Congressional hearing in April. Zurbuchen explained NASA’s work, but clarified they had not found any sure signs of life on other planets.

“With all of this activity related to the search for life, in so many different areas, we are on the verge of one of the most profound discoveries, ever,” he said. “NASA’s scientific discoveries of today continually drive impactful research for tomorrow that goes far beyond the initial observations.”

Photo: Getty Images

Anonymous cited several new discoveries. They included the hydrogen found in Saturn’s moon and the oceans found on one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa, as further proof that the search for life on other planets will soon be over. NASA said last week they discovered 219 new suspected planets outside Earth’s solar system. Ten of these planets were reported as having similarities to Earth. The Kepler space telescope was responsible for these findings.

“Results using Kepler data suggest two distinct size groupings of small planets,” NASA said in a statement. “Both results have significant implications for the search of life.”

NASA and Anonymous agreed it is a matter of when life on other planets will be found, but it is difficult to estimate a specific time frame.

