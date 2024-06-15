Hackers showing porn disrupt meeting of state committee overseeing school system audits

A meeting run by the Kentucky state auditor’s office was disrupted by some unwelcome guests Thursday morning.

Hackers began showing pornographic images that were visible on the screens of everyone online viewing a meeting of the State Committee for School District Audits, Louisville’s WAVE television station reported.

“Despite internal precautions to ensure a smooth meeting, unfortunately there were disruptive individuals present at the June 13 meeting,” Joy Pidgorodetska Markland, communications director for the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts, said in a statement. “Once the disruption was taken care of, the meeting proceeded accordingly.”

Pidgorodetska Markland said the committee is charged with reviewing the contracts for annual audits of local school system finances, and to comply with the state’s Open Meetings Act, the meetings are publicly available for anyone to join.

There was not a quorum present at Thursday’s meeting, and the committee did not take any action, she said.

Pidgorodetska Markland said the auditor’s office “is continuing to take steps toward ensuring the SCSDA meetings are transparent and easy to access while still conducting safe meetings for this committee to discuss important matters.”

Herald-Leader politics reporter Alex Acquisto contributed to this article.