Hacker steals thousands from Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a hacker was able to steal thousands of dollars from Lackawanna County.

A statement released on Wednesday confirms the theft was related to the county’s rental of tents for the 2023 Winter Market in Scranton.

The county paid the bill in January but then learned that the actual vendor did not receive the payment.

Investigators say a hacker was able to mimic emails from the tent rental company looking for payment.

The hacker was able to steal more than $56,000. The county did pay the actual vendor.

The case remains under investigation.

