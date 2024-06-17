‘Habitual felon’ sentenced for shooting at CMPD officers during foot chase

A man who was arrested after shooting at Charlotte police officers during a foot chase in 2021 has been sentenced to prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Shelton Smith was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and being a habitual felon.

Smith was arrested in May of 2021 after police were investigating an armed robbery. Smith matched the description of a suspect, and when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tried talking with him, he ran away.

RELATED: Suspect shot after firing at officers during foot chase, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had said that Smith shot at the officers while running away, and one officer shot back. Smith was hit but recovered.

According to the district attorney’s office, Smith was sentenced to 334-425 months in prison.

(VIDEO: Murder suspect out on bond cited for hit-and-run)