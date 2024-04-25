Habitat for Humanity of East Central Ohio to auction unique benches as fundraiser

CANTON − Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio is holding an online auction of unique benches live through May 7 at 5 p.m.

Habitat Crew volunteers have transformed headboards into one-of-a-kind benches that are up for auction to help build more homes with more local families.

To see the benches up for auction and bid on them, visit https://tinyurl.com/bddch25v. For more information, email info@habitateco.org or visit https://www.habitateco.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Habitat for Humanity auctioning unique benches as fundraiser