After Habeck's visit, Zelensky thanks Germany for its support

Volodymyr Zelensky (L), President of Ukraine, receives Robert Habeck German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, at the presidential palace. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Following German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's visit to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Germany for its continued support for his country.

"We appreciate Germany's leadership role, which helps not only us in Ukraine to protect lives, but all of Europe itself - to preserve the very Europe that knows how to live peacefully, knows the law and knows how to take care of people," Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday.

He announced that the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine planned for June in Berlin would primarily focus on bilateral projects in the defence and energy sectors.

The Ukrainian president said that he had discussed the situation on the front, and the need for air defence in particular, with Habeck. In a separate post on Telegram, Zelensky also praised the German government's decision to deploy another Patriot air-defence system to Ukraine.

Ukraine is suffering badly from Russian attacks using drones, missiles and glide bombs.

Despite the increasing problems on the front due to the lack of weapons and ammunition, Zelensky spread optimism in his video message. For example, the production of Ukrainian Bohdana artillery systems has been increased to 10 units per month. "That is a good result," he said.

Overall defence production has also increased significantly, especially in the production of drones and ammunition, said the president.

Ukraine has been fending off a large-scale Russian invasion for more than two years. However, the country is heavily dependent on Western military aid.

Robert Habeck (R), Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, visits the memorial wall for the soldiers who died in the war. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, President of Ukraine, reacts during a meeting with Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (not pictured), at the presidential palace. Kay Nietfeld/dpa