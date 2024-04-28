H-E-B recalls ice cream cups due to potential metal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall Saturday for some flavors of three-ounce ice cream cups sold at Texas stores.

The recall includes 12-count packages of three-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in chocolate, lime/orange sherbert and vanilla/chocolate combo flavors, according to the recall notice.

The grocer said there have been no injuries related to the potential metal, and stores have removed the product from shelves.

H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on three-ounce ice cream cups in some flavors because of potential metal. (Courtesy HEB)

The grocery store company said the products were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores.

These are the impacted products:

Product UPC Code Date 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream – 12 pack 4122062948 9/6/2024

9/7/2024

9/8/2024

9/9/2024

9/10/2024

9/11/2024

9/13/2024

9/14/2024 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime/Orange sherbet Combo – 12 pack 4122081930 8/31/2024

9/1/2024

9/2/2024

9/3/2024 3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream Homemade Vanilla/Chocolate Combo – 12 pack 4122081931 9/11/2024

9/12/2024

9/13/2024

9/14/2024

9/15/2024

9/16/2024

9/17/2024

9/18/2024

9/19/2024

9/20/2024

9/21/2024

H-E-B said the UPC and code dates are found on the back of the product’s outer bag. People with questions can call customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

