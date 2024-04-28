H-E-B recalls ice cream cups due to potential metal
AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall Saturday for some flavors of three-ounce ice cream cups sold at Texas stores.
The recall includes 12-count packages of three-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in chocolate, lime/orange sherbert and vanilla/chocolate combo flavors, according to the recall notice.
The grocer said there have been no injuries related to the potential metal, and stores have removed the product from shelves.
The grocery store company said the products were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico and Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores.
These are the impacted products:
Product
UPC
Code Date
3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream – 12 pack
4122062948
9/6/2024
3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime/Orange sherbet Combo – 12 pack
4122081930
8/31/2024
3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream Homemade Vanilla/Chocolate Combo – 12 pack
4122081931
9/11/2024
H-E-B said the UPC and code dates are found on the back of the product’s outer bag. People with questions can call customer service at 1-855-432-4438.
