As H-E-B opens new stores in North Texas, its chairman just made a $20M donation

The chairman of the H-E-B grocery store chain will make a $20 million personal donation to 20 Texas food banks, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The money will benefit food banks that are a part of the Feeding Texas network.

“My aim is to support access to essential food programs and invest in solutions for Texans,” chairman Charles Butt said. “By supporting the hunger relief efforts of these dedicated organizations, we hope to make a meaningful and positive impact across the state.”

The San Antonio-based private company has a history of philanthropy, particularly with hunger. For nearly a dozen years, H-E-B has served up free Thanksgiving-worthy dinners called Feast of Sharing; last November in Fort Worth, the H-E-B/Central Market mobile kitchen served up to 10,000 meals at Dickie’s Arena.

Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief program donated more than 33 million pounds of food to families.

In June 2022, H-E-B and the Butt family committed $10 million to the Uvalde school district to build a new school after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The $20 million donation for food banks comes as H-E-B announced a long-anticipated opening date for a Mansfield store, its second in Tarrant County store.

The first opened in April in Alliance, where over 800 people lined up to shop on its first day. Some camped out or showing up hours before the Fort Worth store’s opening.

More H-E-Bs are on the way in North Texas: a Prosper location is expected to open in the fall of 2025. A third Tarrant County H-E-B is confirmed for the Bedford-Euless area, expected to open in the second half of 2026.

H-E-B plans to break ground on a location in Rockwall at the corner of I-30 and South John King Boulevard on June 27.

Texas is the second-most food insecure state in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Between 2020 and 2022, the department reported that 15.5% of Texas households experienced food insecurity.