H-E-B gives $1 million to Panhandle fire relief efforts; customers can give at checkout

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt on Saturday announced a $1 million in donations to support Texas Panhandle residents and first responders with recovery from the massive wildfires that have swept that region.

The Texas-based grocery store chain is giving $500,000 to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, which aids Texas farmers, ranchers, producers and agribusiness owners affected by natural disasters, company officials said in a news release.

It also committed $500,000 to support recovery efforts and nonprofits responding to the Texas Panhandle wildfires. The release said H-E-B officials have been in contact with the High Plains Food Bank to provide truckloads of supplies, including shelf-stable food, water, hygiene items and cleaning products.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this disaster," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group's vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. "With our chairman and the entire H-E-B family, we will work to ensure affected communities can recover from this tragic event.”

The Smokehouse Creek Fire began Monday and has killed at least two people, left a charred landscape of scorched prairie and dead cattle, and has destroyed as many as 500 structures.

Firefighters on Saturday were still battling the largest wildfire in Texas history while facing wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The fire, which has merged with another fire and crossed into western Oklahoma, has burned more than 1,700 square miles and was 15% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Friday.

H-E-B also has launched a donation campaign that allows customers to give when checking out at store registers at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores, and when placing an order with Favor Delivery.

Customers can support relief efforts by giving to nonprofits such as the High Plains Food Bank, the STAR Fund and theSpirit of Giving Fund.

This article includes material from The Associated Press.

Ranchers on Friday move cattle killed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire out of burned ranch land in Skellytown. Officials and local ranchers estimate the Panhandle wildfires have killed thousands of cattle.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: H-E-B gives $1 million to Panhandle fire relief efforts