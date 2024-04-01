H-E-B to break ground on latest location in North Texas this week. Here’s where

Brayden Garcia
H-E-B is breaking ground on its latest North Texas store this week.

The Texas grocery chain is breaking ground on a store in Prosper at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Prosper site will be located in the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and Dallas North Tollway.

Prosper is the latest North Texas city to land an H-E-B.

The first H-E-B in Fort Worth will open at Alliance (3451 Heritage Trace Parkway) on April 10. Another location is in the works for Mansfield, which broke ground over a year ago.

H-E-B has other Metroplex locations in Frisco, Allen, Plano, McKinney, Hudson Oaks and Burleson.

The grocery chain began in 1905 with small family-owned store in Kerrville, Texas. Today, H-E-B has over 400 stores in Texas and Mexico with annual sales of $34 billion.