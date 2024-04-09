How ‘H’ became the most controversial letter in Britain

A big lesson for Amol Rajan from his first season presenting University Challenge, he says, is that the name of the letter H is pronounced “aitch”.

“Everyone I grew up with says ‘haitch’,” he explained on a BBC website. “But, dear reader, I’m here to tell you: it’s ‘aitch’.” He has made a resolution to say “aitch” from now on. Good man.

Listeners have been infuriated by his use of haitch, denouncing it in strong terms. He “sounds like a small child” declared one contributor to the letters page of a newspaper. “It’s Horrible with a capital aitch,” another said on X.

Why all the fuss? Because it is no mere variant pronunciation; it is an indicator of class, that good old British battlefield. The use of haitch “has long been considered an indicator of ignorance or illiteracy” according to Jeremy Butterfield, the latest reviser of Fowler’s Modern English Usage. That is part of the reason H has become Britain’s most contentious letter.

It happens that the sound to which aitch gives a name was already a class indicator. In the Victorian mind, dropping one’s aitches was the classic giveaway of a disreputable background. The whole point of the play Pygmalion (1914), turned into a musical as My Fair Lady (1956), was to show how pronunciation kept a flower girl in the gutter.

Eliza Doolittle’s first speech in Pygmalion (to Freddy’s mother) is hardly comprehensible as Bernard Shaw wrote it down: “Ow, eez ye-ooa san, is e? Wal, fewd dan y’ de-ooty bawmz a mather should, eed now bettern to spawl a pore gel’s flahrz.”

She was saying: “Oh, he’s your son, is he? Well, if you’d done your duty by him as a mother should, he’d know better than to spoil a poor girl’s flowers.” She is at least four initial aitches short. In training her up, Professor Higgins (in the musical) makes her recite: “In Hertford, Hereford and Hampshire, hurricanes hardly happen.”

Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) in the 1964 film of My Fair Lady - Alamy Stock

Of course. Eliza has plenty of other sounds to iron out (all that rain in Spain), but real-life Elizas weren’t going to give up hard-won aitches without a fight. Social aspiration could lead to over-aspiration of vowels. The very name of the letter indicating gentility was given an initial aitch that it didn’t possess.

Aitch thus became haitch as an example of hypercorrection. In that way it is like “my wife and I”. Children were so fiercely punished for saying “Me and Bill went”, that they grew up to say “They visited my wife and I” – even though there it should be “me”.

Again it is regarded as a social failure (not merely a grammatical one) to blunder in the pronunciation of aitch, just as it is to use the wrong word for the lavatory. The cheerful ignoramus might have said “bog”. Those minding their manners might have been told instead to say “toilet”, little suspecting that the upper class would despise that euphemism (as a genteelism, like lace curtains), preferring their own euphemism: “lavatory”. This is the game of U and Non-U played in the book Noblesse Oblige by Nancy Mitford and others in 1956 and still popular now.

Today’s standard-bearers for the erroneous haitch are surely the HR departments that, if they ever picked up the phone, would do it with a cheery “Haitch-are!”

Justin Webb, Amol Rajan’s co-presenter on Today, admits that he can tolerate haitch. But “I still couldn’t say ‘toilet’,” he declares, perhaps only half joking.

Rajan himself muddies the waters by appealing to the Oxford English Dictionary where, he says, “haitch is actually listed as a variant.” But the OED is not an arbiter of what should be, only a record of what has been.

Amol Rajan's over-aspirated haitches have caused a storm - Ric Lowe/BBC

“In the inexorable move towards making British English more demotic,” Dr Butterfield says of haitch, “such a pronunciation is now favoured by people born in the 1980s and later, and will, presumably, in time prevail, unspeakably uncouth though it may appear to older Received Pronunciation speakers.”

There have been desperate attempts to claim haitch as a preferable form. Kate Burridge, a linguistician, and Catherine McBride, a psychologist, suggested a few years ago that, since it was easier for children to learn the sounds of letters from their names where they begin with the sound they make (B, D, P), so we should bung an aspirant on the beginning of aitch and make it haitch. But that ignores the rest of the name, which gives children no information about the letter’s pronunciation.

There is no doubt that aitch is the historically regular form of the word. If we wanted to appeal to a child’s imagination, we could adopt names like those that English borrowed centuries ago from runes: thorn for the letter þ (standing for th); ash for the æ. In a runic alphabet, or futhork, the name for the sound H is the frozen, sharp “hail”. That should please everyone.