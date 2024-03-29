Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband: Report

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have reportedly split.

Blanchard, who became widely known for the involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, announced her separation from her husband on Thursday in a post published on her private Facebook account, according to People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” she wrote, per the publication. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” she wrote in a statement.

The announcement comes three months after Blanchard was released on parole after serving eight years of a decade-long prison sentence. She married Anderson while behind bars in 2022.

Neither Blanchard or Anderson have made a public statement about the separation.

Blanchard shut down her public Instagram and TikTok accounts earlier this month.

In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after she admitted to persuading her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her abusive mother. Dee Dee Blanchard was suspected to have had an undiagnosed case of factitious disorder, formerly called Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The psychological disorder can cause caregivers to “falsely present others, such as children, as being ill, injured or impaired,” the Mayo Clinic states.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January, Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard discussed their marriage and new life together after the 32-year-old’s release from prison.

“Spending eight and 1/2 years in prison, all I was, was alone,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said. “And I was tired of sleeping in a bed by myself. I was tired of feeling like I had no one to share memories with.”

“I always knew that I wanted to share it with someone, I just didn’t know who,” she continued, before gesturing toward Anderson. “And now I know who.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story has garnered a lot of support from people online.

Her story was detailed in HBO’s 2017 documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” and it inspired a fictional 2019 Hulu series, “The Act.”

She told HuffPost in January that she believed part of her appeal — particularly among Gen Z social media users — had to do with the fact that she’s been entering a new stage of life.

“I’m learning about my identity while Gen Z is learning about theirs, too,” she said.

