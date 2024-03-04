Gymnastic coach solicited naked photos from student, Facebook messages show

Facebook messages between longtime gymnastics coach Oscar Olea and one of two underage girls he is accused of sexually abusing reveal a pregnancy scare as well as the coach soliciting naked pictures.

The messages, now part of the official court file, are being used by the prosecution to support their claims that Olea sexually abused the two students around 2011 while he was their coach.

The sexual relationships between the two started when the victims were 13 and 16, according to arrest warrants and the victims, who spoke to the Herald, leading to the arrest. Olea developed what police say was a brother-sister relationship with both victims, which later turned sexual.

Olea’s arrest Wednesday came weeks after the Miami Herald published an investigation into Olea and his alleged sexual abuse of underage students.

Oscar Olea coaching at a gym in Kendall.

In one Facebook message from Olea to one of the victims, the coach, then in his mid-20s, said he is drunk and high. The student replied: “Please be careful.”

He then solicited a naked picture from her.

“Send me a naked ass pic showing me that p***y and ill think about it,” he wrote, according to court documents. She declined.

In other messages, Olea told her to take a pregnancy test after she shared with him that she had missed her period and had pregnancy symptoms.

“Damn then if it says you are we going to an abortion clinic,” he wrote.

Olea, 38, is charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18 while under familial or custodial care. Each charge came with a $25,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday before Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, but the matter was rescheduled to Tuesday morning.