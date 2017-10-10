Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie allege Harvey Weinstein harassed them

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are the latest women to come out with stories of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, following The New Yorker's bombshell new report that alleged Weinstein raped multiple women, the New York Times followed up their initial report last week with a new exposé with comments from Paltrow, Jolie and a handful of other women who shared similar stories of Weinstein's unwanted advances.

Before shooting began on her star-making 1996 film, "Emma," Paltrow says she met with Weinstein in his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel -- the same hotel where other women allege Weinstein also harassed them. She was 22 years old at the time, and remembers the producer "placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages."

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," Paltrow told the New York Times. After she refused his advances, Paltrow "thought he was going to fire" her, and she ended up telling her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the unwanted encounter. The Times reported that Pitt "confronted" Weinstein and that Weinstein then "threatened her not to tell anyone" about the incident.

Paltrow would go on to work with Weinstein again on "Shakespeare in Love," the film that won her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999.

Her story falls in line with those of the many other women who have come forward with stories about Weinstein luring them to his hotel room promising professional meetings at the start of their careers before making unwelcome sexual advances. Other women also report that Weinstein -- or those around him -- threatened them to not come forward with any allegations.

Tuesday's report also notes that Jolie recounted a similar experience with Weinstein around the release of "Playing by Heart" in the late '90s.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie told the Times via email. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Paltrow and Jolie joined a list of women that includes Mira Sorvino, Asia Argento, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowen, among others, who have come forward with their own accounts of Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

As more claims against Weinstein have continued to mount this week, many of those who have worked closely with him over the years have come forward to condemn his reported decades-long behavior. George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and more have released official statements in recent days, most of whom noted that they were unaware of Weinstein's history of sexual harassment before the New York Times' report.

