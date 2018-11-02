Gwyneth Paltrow aims to 'rebrand' menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow has talked about the changes she has experienced during the perimenopause - Getty Images Europe

Gwyneth Paltrow has been praised for speaking out about how her body is changing as part of an effort to "rebrand" the social stigma around menopause.

Experts said the Oscar-winning actress's decision to talk candidly about entering the perimenopause would help other women.

The perimenopause is a transition stage before the menopause that can last several years.

"I think when you get into perimenopause, you notice a lot of changes," Paltrow, 46, said. "I can feel the hormonal shifts happening - the sweating, the moods.

"You’re just like all of a sudden furious for no reason."

Paltrow wants to "rebrand" the menopause More

It is usual for the perimenopause, when ovaries start producing less oestrogen, to begin for women in their 40s, and sometimes in their 30s.

The stage usually lasts about four years. It can be as little as a few months, or as long as 10 years.

Paltrow said it had made her determined to "rebrand" the menopause itself.

She said: "I think menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of a rebranding. I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman."

Paltrow said changes she had made included tweaking her fitness routine recently to include more weight-lifting, for building bone density.

Symptoms of the perimenopause can include fatigue, hot flushes, night sweats, palpitations, headaches, memory problems, low mood and joint pains.

Dr Louise Newson, who runs a menopause and wellness clinic in Stratford-upon-Avon, said it was "really good" that the actress had publicised the fact she was in the perimenopause.

"Good for her," she said. "Every day I hear stories about women suffering, relationships breaking up, because of the impact of symptoms.

"When you know you're in your perimenopause it's a good time to start managing those symptoms. It's a really good time to take stock about your future health. Anything that reduces the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis is good."

She said a lot of women have anti-depressants prescribed because doctors don't realise their symptoms are to do with the perimenopause.

"It's important for men to know what's going on too," she added.

As part of her bid to "rebrand" the menopause Paltrow has also launched a line of vitamin supplements called Madame Ovary, aimed at combating symptoms.

"There aren’t a lot of products being made for us to really help us through that phase," she said. "I feel like I have fewer days now when I feel cranky or emotional for no apparent reason."

In August, Dr Andrea Davies of the University of Leicester, suggested male academics should say the word “menopause” at least three times daily in a show of solidarity with their female colleagues.