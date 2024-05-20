Gwinnett police identify man found shot to death inside car
Gwinnett police have released the name of a man who was found shot to death over the weekend.
Police said 30-year-old Kevin Valdez was shot and killed on Sunday morning off Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers received a 911 call around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found Valdez shot to death inside his car. Officers believe the suspect took off on foot before they arrived.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect.
Anyone who may have more information on the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man runs outside to help KSU student shot on campus, realizes he knows the victim
Woman calls 911 to report boyfriend was holding her hostage. SWAT team got him out
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS