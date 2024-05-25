Gwinnett murder suspect rearrested after court says he was ‘flaunting’ release conditions

A man charged with the 2005 murder of a Gwinnett County woman had his bond revoked after the judge claimed he was “flaunting” the conditions of his bond release.

Billy Joe Cook, 57, was charged with two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder for allegedly shooting and killing Leslie Marva Adams on Oct. 21, 2005.

Adams was reported missing, and was not found until 2007, when investigators responded to reports of remains found in Franklin County.

Investigators were unable to positively identify a suspect until Cook was charged and arrested in October 2018.

Cook was released on $330,200 bond in February of 2019. The conditions of his release included being barred from owning or being around firearms or firearm ammunition; he was restricted from being near Adams’ family or any potential trial witnesses, was given a 10 p.m. curfew and his travel was limited.

In February, Cook called 911 to say he had been shot in his Cherokee County home. Police responded and got him medical treatment for his shoulder and hand injury.

When investigators applied for a search warrant to find shell casings from the shooting, they located the shell casing, but also uncovered ammunition, firearm magazines and boxes for firearms, which violated the conditions of his bond.

Cook violated his curfew after it was discovered he attended a New Edition concert for three hours in New Orleans. Police also learned from March 15 to March 22, he was staying at a casino in Tampa, Florida.

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitmer revoked Cook’s bond after ruling that he was “flaunting” court orders.

“With the defendant recently returning to jail, we are ready to prosecute this case and hold this defendant accountable,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin Gatson said.

