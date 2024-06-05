Gwinnett firefighters battle blaze at Sonny’s BBQ restaurant
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a Sonny’s BBQ restaurant in Gwinnett County.
Tuesday evening, firefighters were called to the intersection of Duluth Highway and Hurricane Shoals Road for reports of a fire.
Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene and we’ll have more information on WSB Tonight at 11.
