Gwinnett firefighters battle blaze at Sonny’s BBQ restaurant

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a Sonny’s BBQ restaurant in Gwinnett County.

Tuesday evening, firefighters were called to the intersection of Duluth Highway and Hurricane Shoals Road for reports of a fire.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene and we’ll have more information on WSB Tonight at 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: