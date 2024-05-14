Gwinnett Co. woman rattled after carjacker held gun to her head at senior living community

A Gwinnett County woman says she’s shaken up after someone robbed her at gunpoint at her senior living community.

“I got attacked, I got grabbed,” the 61-year-old victim told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, asking not to be identified. “I don’t know who this was, they put a gun to my head, they asked for my keys.”

It happened right as she parked her car at the Grayson Ridge Apartments on Grayson Highway Thursday at around 9:30 p.m.

“I really thought he was going to drag me backwards and take me away,” she said.

The victim said she was just pulling in after a night out with a friend and had no time to react.

“They may have been stalking me or others,” she said. “I’m really rattled about this.”

Police arrested 25-year-old Keyonne Mann by early Friday morning.

The victim says it’s not the first crime she and others have reported crime at the complex.

“Maybe it was the same guy that busted my window,” she said.

Gwinnett Police say thieves broke into multiple cars at the Grayson Ridge Apartments on April 30.

The crimes happened as residents have been waiting since April 11 for repairs to the multiple broken parking lot lights.

“The lights need to get fixed,” she said. “Maybe they need to have some security out here.”

In a statement a spokesperson for the complex said Friday:

“The well-being of our residents is our top priority. We are working diligently to address the concerns of those living at Grayson Ridge following last night’s incident. We are cooperating with law enforcement and they are providing additional patrols on our property throughout the next 30 days.

We also understand the concerns regarding the non-working lights which are located at the back of the property. The lights do not affect the location where last night’s incident took place, which were fully functional. In addition, to speed things up, we have also reached out to two independent electricians to provide quotes to make the necessary repairs. We hope to have them repaired soon.”

Meanwhile, some at the property say they don’t feel safe.

“I’m not really sure what the solution is but a lot of us just really want to get out of here,” the victim said.

