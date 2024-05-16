Gwenia Fiskevold Gould to run for reelection as Ward 1 Bemidji City Councilor

May 15—BEMIDJI — Gwenia Fiskevold Gould has announced her intent to run for reelection to represent Ward 1 on the Bemidji City Council.

Fiskevold Gould was

elected to the seat in a special election in April 2023,

beating out current Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson with 87 votes to Johnson's 41.

"It's been an eventful first year on the council. I've had the opportunity to vote on and pass a comprehensive plan for our city parks and trails that focuses on safety and accessibility, update our rental ordinances and start the work to address negligent landlords," Fiskevold Gould said.

She also highlighted the efforts to address the city's housing shortage, including approving workforce housing and a senior living cooperative.

"We still have a lot more to do, but I am energized by the work. I will continue to focus on and advocate for the issues that ensure that my neighbors have a safe place to live, gather and have their voice be heard," Fiskevold Gould shared. "(These) are some of the basic tenants of a strong and vibrant community."

She is the director of annual giving at Bemidji State University's Alumni & Foundation, teaches yoga sculpt at Core Health Nutrition and Yoga, and currently serves as the council liaison to the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community and Police Advisory Board, the Beltrami County Historical Society and the BSU Student Senate.

Her interest in community engagement started at a young age when she would often accompany her father as he door-knocked for candidates like former U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone. She saw firsthand the power that conversations with neighbors can have on communities and states.

In the first half of Fiskevold Gould's professional life, she engaged with her neighbors as a field organizer and later worked as a legislative assistant for the Minnesota Senate where she connected residents to government resources and gathered feedback on legislation.

She believes her current roles as an engaged community member and past work experience can help build a stronger relationship between Ward 1 and the city of Bemidji.

Fiskevold Gould feels that having conversations and listening to people of different backgrounds, opinions and experiences is the most effective way to make change and build community. She looks forward to this as her campaign begins.

Fiskevold Gould lives with her husband

Joe, who is a current Beltrami County Commissioner,

and their spaniel mix, Coya.