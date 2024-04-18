Gwen Jenson of Othello makes the honor roll at SFCC

Apr. 17—SPOKANE — Gwen Jenson, of Othello, has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for Winter quarter 2024, according to an announcement from SFCC. According to the statement, students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.

Community Colleges of Spokane is a 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties, the statement said.

According to the announcement, CCS offers academic transfer, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs, business and community training and adult literacy programs throughout northeastern Washington, enrolling approximately 34,000 students a year.