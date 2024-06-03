GVSU expands programming in Battle Creek with $10M grant from W.K. Kellogg Foundation

BATTLE CREEK — Grand Valley State University is expanding its community outreach and educational opportunities in Battle Creek.

Grand Valley on Monday announced plans to renovate the Kendall Center to accommodate new university programs as part of a three-year, $10.3 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The grant enables Grand Valley to serve Battle Creek area residents through three main areas: increasing access to GVSU degrees and certificates by offering programs at the Kendall Center, growing the food innovation economy and investing in an aging workforce and new industry opportunities, university officials explained Monday in a news release.

GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said the grant will allow the university to build upon its past and present work of helping Battle Creek learners of all ages, including through the new GVSU OMNI hybrid learning platform for adults.

“We’re proud of our success in breaking down barriers to increase access to education in Battle Creek,” Mantella said. “The W.K. Kellogg Foundation continues to be a great partner as we collaborate to build Michigan’s future.”

The Kendall Center building at 50 Jackson Street W in downtown Battle Creek on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The grant builds off a 2019 partnership among Grand Valley, W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Battle Creek Public Schools that created college and career pathways for BCPS students.

"We're so grateful to the Kellogg Foundation," Kara Van Dam, chief executive for OMNI, said. "From their vision and discussions with leaders, we're able to bring in programs that are tailored to the needs of the community."

The grant also expands a collaboration with Battle Creek Unlimited, the city's economic development agency, on use of the Kendall Center's demonstration kitchen, which could mean future academic programs related to nutrition and sustainability, according to Van Dam.

Joe Sobieralski, president and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited, said the city's "Food Reimagined" accelerator program has early-stage food entrepreneurs using the kitchen to grow their small businesses. The potential collaboration with Grand Valley, through its Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, will enhance that initiative.

Renovations to the Kendall Center, 50 W. Jackson St., will begin soon, with an occupancy goal of late 2025, university officials said. Renovations to the building's first floor will create a main entry with cafe, office, classroom and multi-purpose spaces.

Academic programming will begin this fall in partnership with Kellogg Community College. Battle Creek youth will also have increased opportunities for after-school programming and summer camps.

“I’m excited that we continue to build and grow the workforce ecosystem in Battle Creek. Having Grand Valley as a workforce partner, along with all of the other key partners, expands and accelerates our ability to build talent for today and for the future,” La June Montgomery Tabron, CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, said. “That will help Battle Creek move forward on its journey of becoming a more equitable place of opportunity for its children and families.”

Western Michigan University previously owned the Kendall Center building for about 30 years, having purchased it for $1 in the early 1990s. WMU opted to sell the building to Battle Creek Unlimited for $1 in July 2022 after transitioning its regional activities, including classes, to its $24 million Aviation Education Center at Battle Creek Executive Airport.

