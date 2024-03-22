GV schools continue to look to future

Mar. 22—ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools are going to study the eclipse the Friday before the big event occurs throughout northeastern Ohio.

GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the district originally planned to have a large celebration with all the children, but were advised by Ashtabula County Emergency Management to close school instead.

Nye said the district will focus educational lessons on the event on April 5 and will have a packet for the children to take home for the following Monday. He said the district purchased safety glasses for the children as well.

Nye said the GVLS School Board approved a series of resolutions related to the new artificial turf to be placed on the present grass field at the football stadium.

He said advertising agreements with Colebrook Elevator and Reel's Auto were also approved and will provide about $20,000 a year for the eventual resurfacing of the field.

Nye said the district is also working on a reconfigured system for the school due to steadily declining enrollment. He said there are presently about 870 students in the district and next year they will be grouped in kindergarten to fifth grade and sixth grade to seniors.

He said the administration will change slightly with full assignments to be announced in the near future.

The district will also pave a portion of the school's parking lot this summer.