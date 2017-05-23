Guy rescues 4 baby squirrels with their tails tangled together

Today in WTF, nature? A kind samaritan stumbled across four baby squirrels that somehow got their tails stuck in a knot.

Andrew Day of Bangor, Maine was looking out of the window at his parents' home on Sunday when he saw something strange. Upon closer inspection, Day discovered four baby squirrels joined together at the tail with a very curious cat lurking nearby, the Bangor Daily News reports.

After shooing away the cat, Day called the Bangor Animal Control, but the office was closed over the weekend. The office instructed them to call the local game warden, but it was going to take over an hour for an officer to arrive. So, Day and his father decided to take matters into their own hands. They managed to get the "squirrel king" into a box, and after the babies calmed down, they were able to inspect the tails, and eventually cut them free using some scissors.

“It was like a giant dreadlock,” Day told the Daily News. “Intertwined with it was straw and twigs and there was some plastic.”

After consulting with the game warden, Day released them, and they scurried up a tree to be with their worried mother.