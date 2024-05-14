Guy Fieri says rucking — the hot new fat-burning workout — helped him lose 30 pounds

Guy Fieri has been building a healthy diet and fitness routine since 2020.

His regular routine includes rucking, hiking with a weight vest uphill, he told Men's Health.

Rucking is growing in popularity. It's a great way to burn fat, build muscle, and even boost longevity.

At age 56, the Mayor of Flavortown is fitter than ever.

Guy Fieri has lost more than 30 pounds in the past few years thanks to a healthy diet and dedicated workout routine, including HIIT classes, Men's Health reported.

His new routine includes rucking, a fitness craze that has enthralled elites, from Silicon Valley to Hollywood. The simple routine — walking or jogging while carrying weight — is quickly replacing Peloton as the in-vogue way to stay fit, get lean, and clear your mind.

A few times a week, Fieri puts on his weight vest and hikes in the hills around his home, he told writer Michael Easter, who joined him on a three-mile excursion.

It's part of his overall routine of healthy habits, including intermittent fasting from noon to 8 p.m. and eating plenty of vegetables. He's also been focusing on recovery with cold plunges and sauna sessions. "I think moderation is a real thing," Fieri said.

Why rucking is so effective for burning fat

While rucking is traditionally associated with hardcore military fitness and marching long miles with a heavy pack, it doesn't have to be extreme.

Wearing some weight and going for a walk is a great way to burn fat, build muscle, and even boost longevity, all at the same time, Easter previously told Business Insider.

The exercise has unique benefits because it raises your heart rate, making for great cardio. It also works the muscles of the whole body, including the core, to help you become stronger and more stable.

As a result, rucking is a growing trend among everyone from elite athletes to weekend warriors to tech execs looking to optimize their health and productivity.

Rucking is also a convenient way to exercise because you don't need a gym or any special equipment. Walking around the block with an ordinary backpack loaded with weight from books or water jugs will work just fine.

While it can be intense, rucking can still be beginner-friendly if you try it with just a little weight and short sessions at first— even around 10 pounds and 15 minutes can be a good starting point.

Read the original article on Business Insider