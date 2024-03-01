Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest canceled in Ohio

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest is no longer coming to Ohio this year.

The two-day event was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” a spokesperson said in a statement to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The festival was scheduled to take place on June 1-2.

It was originally announced back in November.

“This festival will truly be the first of its kind and I couldn’t be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown,” Fieri said in a statement to People Magazine a few months ago.

Anyone who purchased a two-day pass will get their money back.

Organizers say Flavortown Fest will still make a $10,000 donation to its Ohio-based charity partners.