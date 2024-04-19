‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense

TechCrunch

Validating consumer demand is a crucial step for any startup, and TechCrunch Early Stage is offering a golden opportunity to learn how to do it right. Peter Gladstone, senior adviser for startups at Harvard Innovation Labs, is set to lead an engaging roundtable titled "Validating Consumer Demand: How to Make the Most of Your Expertise." With decades of experience as an entrepreneur, marketer, and investor, Gladstone brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.