Guterres urges all parties to reach ceasefire agreement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties involved in the war in Gaza to reach a ceasefire agreement.
"The horror must stop, it's high time for a ceasefire along with unconditional release of hostages," he told a humanitarian aid conference for the Gaza Strip held by the Dead Sea in Jordan.
"I urge all parties to seize this opportunity and come to an agreement," Guterres added.
"The speed and scale of carnage and killing in Gaza is beyond anything in my years as Secretary General," he said. "Nowhere is safe, conditions are deplorable."
The conference is organized by Jordan, Egypt and the UN. It aims to find ways in which the international community can respond more effectively to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.