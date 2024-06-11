Guterres urges all parties to reach ceasefire agreement

Jordan's King Abdullah (R) meets with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" Conference. The conference is organized by Jordan, Egypt and the UN. It aims to find ways in which the international community can respond more effectively to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Chris Setian/Royal Hashemite Court RHC/dpa

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties involved in the war in Gaza to reach a ceasefire agreement.

"The horror must stop, it's high time for a ceasefire along with unconditional release of hostages," he told a humanitarian aid conference for the Gaza Strip held by the Dead Sea in Jordan.

"I urge all parties to seize this opportunity and come to an agreement," Guterres added.

"The speed and scale of carnage and killing in Gaza is beyond anything in my years as Secretary General," he said. "Nowhere is safe, conditions are deplorable."

The conference is organized by Jordan, Egypt and the UN. It aims to find ways in which the international community can respond more effectively to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Jordan's King Abdullah (L) meets with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" Conference. The conference is organized by Jordan, Egypt and the UN. It aims to find ways in which the international community can respond more effectively to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Chris Setian/Royal Hashemite Court RHC/dpa

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Gehad Hamdy/dpa