Gusty winds wreaking havoc across Southern California

Strong winds caused damage and delays across the Southland on Sunday.

A large tree came down in Culver City, causing severe damage to three vehicles. Authorities say the tree crashed onto a moving car and two parked vehicles near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The Culver City Police Department says no one was injured.

Video obtained by KTLA shows emergency workers attempting to clear the large tree, which caused a closure of the intersection.

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Strong winds caused a large tree to come down in Culver City, near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Wade Street. The tree caused severe damage to three vehicles, but no one was injured on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Meanwhile, the gusty winds also caused a popular Redondo Beach music festival to cancel a portion of Sunday’s performances.

The Beach Life Festival organizers initially announced on social media that there would be a one-hour evacuation from the location due to the blowing winds. Officials later elected to cancel the rest of the event due to the storm.

“It is with great sadness that we must cancel our programming at BeachLife this Sunday evening due to a serious wind event that put the general public at risk. While we take extraordinary measures to keep our fans, staff, and artists safe, and while absolutely none of our engineered structures or systems failed, winds quickly reached very dangerous speeds and we put safety first.

Alongside the Redondo Beach Police and Fire Department Chiefs, our Ownership made a collective decision that to continue would be unsafe and put people’s lives at risk. Reopening was not possible,” Beach Life Festival said in a statement.

Sunday was the third and final day of the festival. Some of the artists scheduled to perform on Day 3 are My Morning Jacket, Sugar Ray, ZZ Top, and the Fleet Foxes.

The gusty winds also impacted a construction site in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department says a roughly four or five-story scaffolding structure was swept outwards by the wind, causing nearby power lines to be impacted.

Video obtained by KTLA from the intersection of North St. Andrews Place and Santa Monica Boulevard showed emergency responders keeping the area clear to ensure no one was injured.

Scaffolding in Hollywood was impacted by gusty winds in Southern California. The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene after the scaffolding fell onto nearby power lines on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Scaffolding in Hollywood was impacted by gusty winds in Southern California. The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene after the scaffolding fell onto nearby power lines on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

Scaffolding in Hollywood was impacted by gusty winds in Southern California. The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene after the scaffolding fell onto nearby power lines on May 5, 2024. (KTLA)

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura Counties until at least 9 p.m. Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.