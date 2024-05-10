Gusty winds remain Friday, slightly unsettled into weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Strong wind gusts will continue to impact parts of northern Utah this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of isolated rain showers.

We turned over into Friday with strong wind gusts from the Salt Lake Valley and up the Wasatch Front into Cache Valley. Blustery conditions hold on throughout the day, but the peak winds are expected in the morning with gusts as high as 65 mph in some places, especially near the mouths of canyons. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Weber and Davis Counties while a Wind Advisory is in place for Salt Lake, Cache, and Box Elder Counties. All wind alerts are set to expire at noon.

This is thanks to a low-pressure system that has been tracking southward. The counterclockwise rotation means east-to-west winds in the north which is responsible for the downslope winds. That same system is to thank for the moisture we will see today.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the cards with a few light rain showers picking up in the afternoon. The highest potential for precipitation is seen in central and southern Utah where we could even catch some rumbles of thunder. There is a slight chance a shower or two could move into northern Utah as well.

While it’s been seasonably chilly, the temperatures are back on a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will run closer to seasonal norms today but are still a few degrees below average. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, cooler spots in the mid-50s, and the typically warm spots climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

We have the chance for one more brief spurt of isolated showers Saturday afternoon, but it quickly clears as high pressure builds in and pushes it out. Overall, we have a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend in store.

