Gusty winds, potential flooding in Norwich this week: when is it coming?

Gusty winds and rain with the potential for flooding is expected to hit the Norwich area this week.

The National Weather Service’s Forecast Office in Upton, New York predicts 1.76 inches of rainfall in Norwich Tuesday morning through Thursday night. Heavy rain will be possible at times, mainly Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

There will be the possibility of some minor flooding of poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Winds will increase and become gusty Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The period of highest winds is expected late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, with gust forecast near 35 to 40 mph, highest along the coast of southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley region in New York.

Some higher gusts will be possible, reaching up to near 50 mph.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Wind, rain, potential flooding in Norwich CT weather forecast