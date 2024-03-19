Gusty winds and dry air prompt warnings about outdoor burns in 25 NC counties

The National Weather Service warns against outdoor burning in 25 central North Carolina counties on Tuesday because low humidity and gusty winds could make it difficult to control a fire.

The hazardous weather outlook is in effect from 11 a.m. through at least Tuesday evening in Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham and Johnston counties, as well as Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Davidson, Randolph, Wilson, Harnett, Wayne, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson counties.

Forecasters say two weather patterns are contributing to the blustery, dry conditions: a Canadian high pressure system building across the Southeast through midweek, and a dry cold front that will move through the region late Wednesday. As those move through, winds could gust up to 20 mph and humidity could drop to around 30%, forecasters say.

Similar conditions may continue into Wednesday, forecasters say.

Later in the week, a low-pressure system will track through the Southeast, bringing a chance of rain on Friday.

