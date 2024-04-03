Gusty northwest winds to send chill through Kansas City. How cold will it get?

Folks in Kansas City might want to keep reminding themselves that it is springtime because it won’t feel like it for the next few days.

People headed out the door for their morning exercises, errands and commutes were greeted with with brisk air. Temperatures were 37 degrees at Kansas City International Airport at 7 a.m., but the wind chill made it feel more like 29 degrees.

Breezy northwest winds, with gusts up to 45 mph, will keep temperatures on the chilly side, according to the National Weather Service. The weather is expected to warm to just over 50 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures of 62 degrees this time of year.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for northern and northeast Missouri until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Although Kansas City is not included in the advisory, counties outside the immediate metro area are.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the weather service said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Drivers should exercise extra caution, especially in high-profile vehicles. People should also secure outdoor furniture and other objects.

Temperatures to plunge

Winds are expected to decrease across the Kansas City area. The metro’s next weather concern will be colder weather.

A light freeze will be possible overnight Wednesday, with temperatures in the Kansas City area dropping into the mid-30s. Meanwhile, areas just outside the metro will see temperatures fall into the low 30s. The coldest temperatures will be in northern Missouri.

The weather will be similar on Thursday, with unseasonably cool temperatures in the mid-50s. A light freeze is possible overnight.

A weekend warm-up begins with sunny, low 60-degree weather expected Friday. Temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather service said there is a chance for rain Saturday night, but severe weather is not expected.

The start of next week “seems to be more of the same,” with high temperatures in the mid- to high 60s and lows in the upper 40s, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.