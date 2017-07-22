Gurriel, Fiers lift Astros over Orioles

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Astros rookie Yuli Gurriel had a career-high four hits, including a home run, and Houston received a gritty pitching performance from Mike Fiers in an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Friday night baseball.

Colin Moran hit his first major league homer and first triple for Houston, and Brian McCann also went deep.

The Astros took an 8-2 lead into the ninth before Adam Jones hit a two-run double off James Hoyt, and Jonathan Schoop homered with two on against Chris Devenski.

After Chris Davis was thrown out trying to bunt against the shift, Ken Giles struck out Mark Trumbo to earn his 21st save.

Working in 90-degree temperatures on a steamy night at Camden Yards, Fiers (7-4) threw 105 pitches over seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine, including Jones three times, and allowed one run.

Coming off a four-game sweep of Texas, the Orioles hoped to continue their surge against baseball's other team from the Lone Star State. Instead, Baltimore fell behind 5-0 in the second inning and dropped four games under .500.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6) gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Houston finished with 16 hits, at least one from every starter.

YANKEES 5, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a colossal three-run homer that nearly soared out of Safeco Field, and CC Sabathia won on his 37th birthday as New York beat Seattle.

Judge's 31st home run in the fifth inning was memorable and nearly historic. The big slugger clobbered a hanging curveball from starter Andrew Moore (1-2) into the second deck in left field, with the ball landing three rows from the top of the stadium. No one has hit one out of Safeco during a game since the ballpark opened midway through the 1999 season.

Judge came close and continued to emerge from a post-All-Star break slump thanks to his first home run since July 7. He finished with four RBIs, including a sacrifice fly that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Clint Frazier had an RBI double and a diving catch for New York. Sabathia (9-3) allowed one run in five-plus innings.

CARDINALS 11, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in St. Louis' nine-run eighth inning as the Cardinals cooled off Chicago.

The Cubs carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth, looking for their seventh consecutive win. But St. Louis sent 14 batters to the plate in its highest-scoring inning of the season, taking advantage of a combined six walks by three relievers while improving to 4-4 since the All-Star break.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-2) was pulled after the first three batters reached. Hector Rondon then walked Jedd Gyorko, tying it at 3, and DeJong followed with a drive into the ivy in right-center for a ground-rule double.

Carson Kelly hit a two-run double in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Tommy Pham's two-run single made it 11-3 as 11 consecutive batters reached safely to begin the inning.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer for Chicago, and Jake Arrieta pitched six effective innings. Third baseman Kris Bryant sat out with a sprained left little finger.

Randal Grichuk homered for the Cardinals in his return from a lower back injury. Matt Bowman (2-3) got the final out of the seventh.

BRAVES 12, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Braves pitcher Jaime Garcia hit a grand slam off previously unbeaten Alex Wood to highlight Atlanta's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Garcia, the subject of trade speculation lately, limited Los Angeles to three runs over seven innings as the Braves won their second straight at Dodger Stadium. The NL West leaders hadn't lost two in a row since June 5-6 against Washington. They've been outscored 18-6 in the first two games of the series.

It was the Dodgers' most lopsided defeat of the season.

Wood (11-1) got knocked around by his former team. The All-Star left-hander gave up nine runs — seven earned — and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings, tying his shortest start since joining the rotation April 21. He struck out four and walked four.

Wood allowed season highs in runs and hits while throwing a season-most 100 pitches. He hadn't lost at home since Sept. 22, 2015.

PIRATES 13, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) — Pittsburgh rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times as the surging Pirates beat Colorado.