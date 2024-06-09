Arrest made after gunshots fired at NE Ohio Summerfest celebration

*Above video: How to report a crime tip to US Marshals*

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Macedonia are investigating after gunshots occurred at the end of the city’s Summerfest.

Police and city officials stated Sunday that a suspect shot a firearm multiple times and was quickly arrested at the scene Saturday night.

Police added that there were no known injuries and that the incident took place at the end of the night.

Law enforcement has not released the identify of the gunman at this time, but are expected to share more information.

The weekend Summerfest celebration was held in the parking lot of the Macedonia Recreation Center in Summit County.

