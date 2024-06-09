Gunshots fired during SummerFest in Macedonia, suspect caught

Police are still investigating after gunshots were fired at SummerFest in Macedonia toward the end of the event.

Macedonia police confirmed that several shots were fired at the summer festival which took place on the Macedonia Recreation Center parking lot and ended at 10 p.m.

Police caught a suspect without incident.

According to Macedonia police, no one was injured.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspect caught in shooting at Macedonia Summerfest