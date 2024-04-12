Gunshots, a car crash and a Fort Lauderdale man killed in Miami-Dade

An shooting early Friday in killed a man driving through West Perrine, Miami-Dade police said.

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys later identified the man was Kelvin Daye, Jr., who state records say was 34 years old. Broward County records and a database say Daye lived on Northwest Seventh Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Kelvin Daye, Jr. Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys

A ShotSpotter alert brought Miami-Dade police to Hibiscus Street and Southwest 102nd Avenue around 2:56 a.m., where they say they found a driver with gunshot wounds. Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami said after Daye was shot, he careened through a median and crashed into a sign before stopping in front of a house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Daye to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where he died.

Anyone with information on this shooting and a desire to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys online or by calling 305-471-8477 (TIPS).