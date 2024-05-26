Gunshot victim runs into Prospect Heights motel lobby overnight following gang-related incident fueled by alcohol, police say

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — A gunshot victim ran inside the lobby of a motel in the northwest suburbs overnight following what police described as a gang-related incident fueled by alcohol.

According to Prospect Heights police, officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 600 North Milwaukee Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a hotel employee called 911. The employee, police say, stated a person who had been shot had come inside the lobby and that approximately 10 gunshots were heard before the victim ran inside.

According to police, that was one of two adults shot in the incident, both known gang associates.

Police say the incident started earlier Saturday evening, when the two victims were drinking alcoholic beverages in the 500-800 block of Piper Lane in Prospect Heights and one of them began shouting negative comments about a local gang. Those comments, according to police, spread to other gang members, and the two victims were approached by unknown gang members and told to leave the area or “there will be problems.”

According to police, the two victims then left the area and went to the parking lot of Fry the Coop restaurant at 580 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Prospect Heights, where they continued drinking beer. That’s when police say an unknown person dressed in dark clothing fired approximately eight rounds at the two victims from a handgun.

By that point, police say, two out-of-state bystanders had joined the two victims after the victims offered to share some beer with them and they agreed, following them to Fry the Coop. Police say moments later, the bystanders were running from the shots fired in their direction.

According to police, both gunshot victims received graze wounds, one in the left forearm and the other in the stomach and forearm. One was treated and released near the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

The Prospect Heights Police Department, Palatine Police K-9 Unit and several surrounding agencies attempted to locate the offender but were unable to. The investigation continues, and police say video surveillance is being reviewed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Prospect Heights Police Department Deputy Chief Milo Derman at 847-398-5511 ext. 136.

