Gunshot victim found dead in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating after a gunshot wound victim was found dead in southeast Columbus on Thursday.

Investigators responded to Noe Bixby Road and Carbondale Drive at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday after report of a suspicious death, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A female victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Friday determined the victim was killed by a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

