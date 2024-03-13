Gunshot monitoring system leads Pueblo police to two suspects in alleged drive-by shooting

Two men are facing attempted murder charges after an alleged drive-by shooting Tuesday that Pueblo police officers were first alerted to through the department's new gunshot monitoring system.

According to a police news release, officers responded to the 2100 block of East 14th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a ShotSpotter alert.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire locator service employed by the Pueblo Police Department. Tuesday's alert indicated the gunshots were possibly a drive-by shooting, police said in the release.

Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of gunshots and property damage, police said. The officers were also able to obtain information on the suspect vehicle.

While officers were conducting the drive-by investigation, the Pueblo PD communications center was notified of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Eagleridge Boulevard and North Elizabeth Street.

Communications personnel were told the vehicle involved in the crash matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the drive-by shooting, according to the release.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and observed several people in the vehicle. During the investigation, police say they found "firearms and firearm accessories" in the vehicle.

Police say they were able to confirm the vehicle had been involved in the drive-by shooting and two men were arrested in connection with the case: 22-year-old Timothy Roy and 19-year-old Cyrus Highhawk, both of whom were arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

A woman who was in the car was also arrested for an unrelated warrant, according to police.

Roy, Highhawk, and the woman were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center, where Roy and Highhawk are being held without bail pending a court appearance.

Pueblo police stated that the arrest was facilitated by their new ShotSpotter system, which helps triangulate the location of gunshots as they happen to allow officers to respond quickly and locate evidence.

"The Communications Center did not receive any calls from the public about the drive-by. Had it not been for the ShotSpotter System, this incident would not have been immediately reported and investigated," police said in the release.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: ShotSpotter gunshot monitor leads Pueblo police to drive-by suspects