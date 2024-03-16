Guns for gift cards keeping weapons off Everett streets

This week the Everett Police Department gave $4,200 away in gift cards in exchange for 26 guns in order to keep them off the streets.

Everett Police have been doing the Guns for Gift Cards exchange since December 2022. It is one part of reducing gun violence in the city.

The amount of money you received on your gift card will depend on the type of gun you turn in. A gun that doesn’t work is worth $25, same with a ghost gun. Rifles and shotguns are $100. Handguns will get you $200. And an AR-15 or AK-47 is worth $300.

These events are held periodically throughout the year. When the next one has been scheduled the information will be posted here.