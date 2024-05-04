Guns, firearm manufacturing machinery and large magazines seized in Riverside County

Gang Task Force Officers with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office seized guns, firearm manufacturing equipment and other illegal gun-related items in a Beaumont search on Thursday, according to authorities.

Authorities served a search warrant on the 300 block of 12th Street at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the following were seized during the search:

17 firearms

Various firearm components in varying stages of assembly

Firearm manufacturing machinery

Several firearm suppressors

4 Ballistic plate carrier vests with steel ballistic plates

Ballistic helmets

Numerous large-capacity magazines

Tens of thousands of rounds of varying caliber ammunition

Two Beaumont residents, Ronald Partain Jr, 54, and Michael Ortega, 46 were arrested on suspicion of various weapons-related charges and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. Both men are convicted felons and are legally barred from owning any firearms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Cooley with the Riverside County Gang Task Force, Region 2, at 951-766-2553.

