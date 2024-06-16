Guns and crowds are a dangerous mix. Milwaukee will have both for convention. | Letters

The article on June 2, “City: Guns allowed in RNC security footprint,” highlights the safety inequities that arise from Wisconsin being a pre-emptive state with respect to gun control, meaning no municipalities can have gun control statutes stricter than the state laws.

The U.S. Secret Service will have control of a “hard perimeter” during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, likely to include the main venue buildings. They will not allow any weapons within that hard perimeter except for those carried by working law enforcement. The Secret Service knows it’s safest to have no guns present.

There’s a surrounding “security footprint” where the public and demonstrators will have access during the convention, and the city will restrict glass containers and other items, but they are unable to restrict guns due to state law. Republicans want the hard perimeter expanded with protest speakers moved farther away to avoid conflict. What they really want to protect their own safety is no guns allowed in the surrounding area, because right now anybody within the footprint is automatically in a less safe area.

James Causey: Allowing guns into the Republican National Convention security zone is worrying

Milwaukee canceled July 3 fireworks. Readers are sad, disappointed and angry.

This is the reality of our Republican legislators’ gun policies which are effectively pro-gun violence. Guns and crowds are a dangerous mix.

Heidi Hallett, Oconomowoc

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republican National Convention security area won't be safe with guns