Guns, cash and illegal drugs seized in St. Louis search warrant

ST. LOUIS – Authorities seized several guns, illegal drugs, and cash while serving a search warrant Friday at a north St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a SWAT team assisted North Patrol Division officers with a warrant in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue.

SLMPD reports that four firearms were recovered, along with an undisclosed amount of cash and suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Several people were arrested amid the investigation.

