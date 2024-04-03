Gunmen open fire at Texas gas station, killing foreign politician’s son, officials say

A man killed in a targeted shooting at a Houston gas station has been identified as the son of a Dominican Republic politician, according to Texas police and news outlets.

At about 7:25 p.m. Monday, April 1, Houston police say three gunmen opened fire on a black SUV at a gas station on the city’s southeast side.

Houston Police Department shared photos of the suspects captured by surveillance camera. Houston Police Department.

Four people were inside the vehicle and two men, ages 29 and 34, were struck by gunfire, police said in a news release. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital and the other man received critical injuries.

Police have not publicly shared the identity of the victim, but news outlets in Texas and the Dominican Republic report his name was Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas.

Rojas was the son of Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies in the Dominican Republic, KRIV reported.

Pacheco announced his son’s death in an April 2 post on X, formerly Twitter.

Con gran pesar, comunico el fallecimiento inesperado de mi hijo LUIS ALFREDO PACHECO ROJAS, quien residía fuera del país. Este hecho está actualmente bajo investigación. Agradezco sinceramente a los amigos y colegas por su solidaridad en este momento difícil.



Respetuosamente,… — Alfredo Pacheco (@Pachecoalfredoo) April 2, 2024

Rojas was a DJ at a nightclub in Houston, Univision reported.

While investigators have not said what may have motivated the killing, they believe it was a “targeted” attack, KPRC reported.

Three armed men — all wearing white T-shirts — arrived at the scene in two separate vehicles and opened fire on the SUV, according to police.

Bullet holes riddle the windshield and hood of the vehicle, indicating dozens of rounds were fired, video taken at the gas station shows.

The suspects then got back into their vehicles, a silver Mercedes-Benz and a Dodge Charger, and left the area, police say.

Investigators shared photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 713-308-3600.

