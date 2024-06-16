Gunman wounds up to 10 in random shooting at Michigan water park

As many as 10 people were shot at a Michigan water park Saturday afternoon, with the suspected gunman reported contained a short time later.

The shooting erupted about 5 p.m. at a “splash pad” in Richmond Hills, about 25 miles north of Detroit, when the gunman drove up, got out of a vehicle, opened fire with a 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun, reloaded, fired, and then reloaded a second time, firing 28 shots and leaving three bullet magazines at the scene, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference, The Detroit News reported.

The victims were transported to at least four area hospitals, but their conditions were unknown, Sheriff Bouchard said. He added that at least one of them was an 8-year-old child, local media reported.

Bouchard said the shooter was believed to be contained in a residence nearby at the Dequindre Estates mobile home park.

“I think I heard them telling him to come out,” said Logan Sherill an onlooker near the mobile home park from what seemed to be a loud speaker., FOX 2 TV reported.

Corewell Health released the following statement on Saturday evening: “Our hearts are with those who were impacted by the shooting that occurred in Rochester Hills. We can confirm our team is caring for some of the victims, but we are not releasing any additional information.”

“It’s heartbreaking … complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old shot and killed four high school students.

Bouchard said Saturday’s shooting is “a gut punch” for the county.

“We’ve gone through so many tragedies,” the sheriff said. “You know, we’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with.”