Gunman Wearing a Pig Mask Robs Jewelry Store in Las Vegas' Iconic Bellagio Casino: Reports

A group of robbers broke into a luxury jewelry store inside the iconic Bellagio casino in Las Vegas early Saturday, sending guests fleeing for the doors, according to authorities and witness accounts.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a pig mask as the group used sledgehammers to smash windows at the then-closed store just before 1 a.m., according to witnesses.

Read: 7-Year-Old Punches Armed Robbers Twice as Store is Burglarized

Las Vegas Metropolitan PD confirmed Saturday morning that they were investigating an armed burglary at the Bellagio.

They said multiple people were involved. As of 2:15 a.m., one person had been taken into custody, authorities told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They denied earlier reports of an active shooter at the resort.

"Initial reports indicated there was an active shooter, however that proved to be false," police said, adding there were no injuries.

On social media, one witness shared a photo of a man wearing a pig mask.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — Kira (@Kir_kamil) March 25, 2017





Although the photo shows the suspect outside the Rolex store, police have not yet confirmed which store was hit. The Bellagio houses other high-end jewelry stores, including Tiffany and Omega.

The witness who shared the photo told the New York Daily News that the suspect was yelling to people,"Get out! Get out!"

"He was screaming at people, pointing his gun, making sure that anyone who was close just got away,” the witness, identified only as Kira, said.

The Bellagio was put on lockdown for 30 minutes after the incident.

Read: Man Hospitalized After He's Attacked by Group He Offered to Help Buy Meals For: Cops

The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for suspects, they said.

The legendary Bellagio Resort and Hotel is on the Las Vegas Strip and is recognizable for its dramatic, choreographed fountain shows. The 2001 George Clooney movie Ocean's Eleven features a plot to rob the hotel's casino, as well as casinos at The Mirage and MGM Grand.

Watch: Woman With 'No Regrets' Tattoo Apologizes to Clerk During Robbery

Related Articles: