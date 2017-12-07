Gunman, two others dead after New Mexico high school shooting

(Reuters) - A shooter opened fire at a high school in New Mexico on Thursday, killing two students before being shot dead, according to police and officials from the nearby Navajo Nation.

Few other details were immediately available about the incident at Aztec High School in the city of Aztec, about 200 miles by road (322 km) northwest of Santa Fe, including whether the shooter was a student and whether they were killed by police.

The New Mexico State Police said no other injuries were reported and that the school was evacuated.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said in a statement that all schools in the area were placed on preventative lockdown as a precaution.

"It's tragic when our children are harmed in violent ways especially on school campuses," Begaye said in the statement.





(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Andrew Hay)