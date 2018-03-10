Gunman and three hostages dead as eight-hour standoff at California veterans home comes to end

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, right, at the Veterans Home of California - AP

A gunman who once served in the U.S. military and three women were found dead hours after he took them hostage inside a veterans home in California.

The facility was holding a going-away party for some employees when the gunman walked calmly into a room holding a rifle.

The shooter exchanged fire with police on Friday as police negotiators sought to make contact with him for nearly eight hours.

Chris Childs, chief of the California Highway Patrol, said the gunman and three women were found dead when officers entered the room where the hostages were being held around 6 pm on Friday.

He said it was "far too early to say if they were chosen at random" because investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Although authorities called the workers hostages throughout the day Friday, it was unclear how long they were alive held by the gunman.

The only shots that were heard at the center happened at around 10:30 a.m., when authorities say the suspect arrived. Throughout the day, authorities said they had been unable to make contact with the gunman and the bodies were found at around 6 p.m.

"This is a tragic piece of news, one we were really hoping we would not have to come before the public to give," Childs said.

Staff and residents at the sprawling facility in Yountville, a picturesque town located in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country about 60 miles (97 km) north of San Francisco, had been placed under a security lockdown.

People walk to the information center at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville

The stand-off comes less than a month after a former student with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a Florida high school. The massacre touched off a student-led drive for new restrictions on gun ownership to prevent the kind of mass shootings that have become an epidemic in the United States.

State Senator Bill Dodd, who represents the area, told reporters that the California gunman was a member of the Pathway Home, a programme for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The hostages were believed to be employees who worked with the suspect in the Pathway programme, he said.

The Veterans Home of California, which houses about 1,000 disabled and aging military veterans, is the largest facility of its kind in the United States.

An armored vehicle arrives at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville